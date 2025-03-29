Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA Boosts Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,635 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TXN. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,584,490,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 948.4% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,794,646 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $899,044,000 after acquiring an additional 4,337,295 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Texas Instruments by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,487,468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,029,115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,237,035 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $295,665,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,513,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,408,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345,629 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TXN opened at $176.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 4.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $186.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $194.71. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $159.11 and a fifty-two week high of $220.39. The company has a market capitalization of $160.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.98.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.10. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 28.08% and a net margin of 30.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a $1.36 dividend. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 104.82%.

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

In related news, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 97,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.69, for a total value of $19,175,930.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 409,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,872,804.41. This represents a 19.17 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 590 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.71, for a total value of $106,618.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,117,379.07. This represents a 4.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 297,655 shares of company stock valued at $59,841,304. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on TXN shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $208.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Friday, January 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $209.20.

Check Out Our Latest Report on TXN

About Texas Instruments

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.