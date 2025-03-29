New Age Alpha Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX)

New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 51,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,606,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Axos Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $29,918,000. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its holdings in Axos Financial by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,154,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,610,000 after acquiring an additional 292,952 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Axos Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $16,464,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Axos Financial by 5.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,178,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,877,000 after purchasing an additional 164,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Axos Financial by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,874,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,953,000 after purchasing an additional 163,952 shares during the period. 83.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Axos Financial alerts:

Axos Financial Stock Performance

Axos Financial stock opened at $63.61 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.97. Axos Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.10 and a twelve month high of $88.46. The company has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Axos Financial

Axos Financial ( NYSE:AX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.07. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 22.10%. Research analysts expect that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

In other Axos Financial news, Director Sara Wardell-Smith purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $64.73 per share, with a total value of $194,190.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $663,482.50. This trade represents a 41.38 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 5.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Axos Financial from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Axos Financial from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Axos Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Axos Financial from $96.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price target (up from $75.00) on shares of Axos Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.17.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Axos Financial

About Axos Financial

(Free Report)

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking Business and Securities Business. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Axos Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axos Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.