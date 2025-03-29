Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Acquired by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,751,063 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $46,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. United Bank boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 35,599 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 67.4% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 14,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 5,959 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 7.3% in the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 8,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 3.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,478,489 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $419,007,000 after purchasing an additional 435,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,685,000. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Pfizer news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock bought 19,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.65 per share, with a total value of $499,072.05. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 27,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $710,684.55. The trade was a 235.84 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $25.20 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.48 and a 12 month high of $31.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.94.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $17.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.26 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 12.62%. The business’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on PFE shares. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Citigroup cut their price target on Pfizer from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Pfizer from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Pfizer to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.92.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

