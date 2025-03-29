Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $37.52 Million Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 77,205 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,465 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $37,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.9% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,742 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,941,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 754 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 11,781 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,887,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.0% during the third quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 656 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 113.7% in the third quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 1,423 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $832,000 after buying an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lockheed Martin

In other news, insider Robert M. Lightfoot, Jr. sold 3,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.42, for a total value of $1,421,495.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $884,840. This represents a 61.63 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Harry Edward Paul III sold 707 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.61, for a total transaction of $312,925.27. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,008,265.58. This represents a 23.69 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,133 shares of company stock worth $3,155,916. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

NYSE:LMT opened at $441.41 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $456.49 and its 200-day moving average is $510.73. The stock has a market cap of $103.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.43. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $419.70 and a 1-year high of $618.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $7.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.58 by $1.09. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 101.47%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $3.30 per share. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 59.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LMT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial began coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $579.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $611.00 to $523.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Melius cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $590.00 to $550.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $539.53.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

