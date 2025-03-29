Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 36,216 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. cut its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 752,677 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 36,216 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $45,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ethos Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,110.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 605 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Financial Life Planners purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. 91.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CMG shares. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $69.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.67.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $49.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $67.64 billion, a PE ratio of 44.95, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.81 and a 200 day moving average of $57.54. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.55 and a 12 month high of $69.26.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 42.92% and a net margin of 13.56%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.