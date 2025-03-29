Stratus Properties (NASDAQ:STRS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Stratus Properties (NASDAQ:STRS – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Friday. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. Stratus Properties had a return on equity of 0.54% and a net margin of 3.33%.

Stratus Properties Trading Down 2.5 %

NASDAQ STRS opened at $17.85 on Friday. Stratus Properties has a 52 week low of $17.60 and a 52 week high of $30.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.34 million, a PE ratio of 127.50 and a beta of 1.21.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Stratus Properties in a research report on Sunday, March 23rd. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

About Stratus Properties

Stratus Properties Inc, a real estate company, engages in the entitlement, development, management, leasing, and sale of multi and single family residential and commercial real estate properties in the Austin, Texas area and other select markets in Texas. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Operations and Leasing Operations.

