OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Sells 323 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 323 shares during the quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $43,843,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $17,519,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 340,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,877,000 after acquiring an additional 75,886 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 578,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,685,000 after acquiring an additional 69,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tull Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $11,642,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOOV opened at $182.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.34 and a beta of 0.93. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $170.26 and a 1-year high of $199.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $187.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $189.49.

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.8556 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th.

The Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (VOOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P 500. VOOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

