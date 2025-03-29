TIAA Trust National Association Takes $346,000 Position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 8,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. IMG Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Choate Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $484,000. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 247.1% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 53,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after purchasing an additional 37,960 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,678,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,044,000 after purchasing an additional 70,166 shares during the period. Finally, Austin Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Austin Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Stock Performance

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF stock opened at $40.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 0.99. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 52-week low of $36.36 and a 52-week high of $43.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.18.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Dividend Announcement

About Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.1894 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

