TIAA Trust National Association Cuts Holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

TIAA Trust National Association reduced its position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,144 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 128 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in Humana were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HUM. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Humana by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,829,210 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,254,899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751,857 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Humana by 44.0% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,609,382 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $915,736,000 after buying an additional 1,103,132 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Humana by 435.8% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,098,702 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $279,236,000 after buying an additional 893,637 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in Humana by 735.9% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 219,002 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $55,563,000 after acquiring an additional 192,801 shares during the period. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Humana in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,102,000. 92.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Humana alerts:

Humana Stock Performance

Humana stock opened at $263.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $31.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $270.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $274.38. Humana Inc. has a 1-year low of $213.31 and a 1-year high of $406.46.

Humana Announces Dividend

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The insurance provider reported ($2.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.26) by $0.10. Humana had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 1.02%. On average, analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 16.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be given a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Humana’s payout ratio is currently 35.58%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 3,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.26, for a total value of $948,930.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,096,463.06. This represents a 31.16 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HUM shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $283.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Humana from $270.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Humana from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Humana from $301.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of Humana in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $285.68.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on HUM

Humana Company Profile

(Free Report)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.