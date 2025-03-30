NSTS Bancorp (NASDAQ:NSTS) Issues Earnings Results

NSTS Bancorp (NASDAQ:NSTS – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. NSTS Bancorp had a negative net margin of 48.24% and a negative return on equity of 5.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 million for the quarter.
NSTS Bancorp Stock Down 3.3 %
Shares of NSTS stock opened at $10.93 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.45. NSTS Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $9.37 and a fifty-two week high of $13.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.49 million, a P/E ratio of -12.14 and a beta of 0.04.
NSTS Bancorp Company Profile
