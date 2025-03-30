Katapult (NASDAQ:KPLT) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.03 EPS

Katapult (NASDAQ:KPLT – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($2.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by ($1.03), Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $62.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.35 million. Katapult updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS and its Q1 2025 guidance to EPS.
Katapult Trading Down 8.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ:KPLT opened at $11.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.25 million, a PE ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 1.64. Katapult has a 12-month low of $5.08 and a 12-month high of $23.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.91.
