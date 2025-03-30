Vallourec (OTCMKTS:VLOWY) Hits New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Shares of Vallourec S.A. (OTCMKTS:VLOWY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $4.24 and last traded at $3.96, with a volume of 1121 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.00.
Vallourec Trading Down 1.0 %
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.53. The company has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.
Vallourec (OTCMKTS:VLOWY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The energy company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. Vallourec had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 16.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vallourec S.A. will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.
About Vallourec
Vallourec SA, through its subsidiaries, provides tubular solutions for the oil and gas, industry, and energy markets in Europe, North America, South America, Asia, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through Tubes; Mine & Forests; and Holding Companies & Other segments. The company offers seamless tubes for refineries, petrochemical facilities, and floating liquefied natural gas plants, as well as production, storage, and offloading units; VAM connections; rigid subsea line pipes and onshore rigid line pipes; and carbon steel and steel alloy tubes, hollow bars, and connections.
