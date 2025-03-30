9,202 Shares in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Purchased by Allstate Corp

Allstate Corp bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 9,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,333,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 4.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 998,459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $261,666,000 after purchasing an additional 39,445 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 8,946 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,344,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 8,043 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 9.9% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 39,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,405,000 after acquiring an additional 3,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the third quarter worth about $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Illinois Tool Works Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ITW opened at $246.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $72.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $258.40 and its 200-day moving average is $260.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $232.77 and a 1-year high of $279.13.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.04. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 95.39% and a net margin of 21.94%. Equities research analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is presently 51.19%.

Insider Transactions at Illinois Tool Works

In other news, CEO Christopher A. O’herlihy sold 48,453 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.36, for a total transaction of $13,293,565.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,120,802.68. This represents a 46.78 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ernest Scott Santi sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.30, for a total value of $18,431,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 260,224 shares in the company, valued at $68,516,979.20. The trade was a 21.20 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 159,925 shares of company stock valued at $42,973,845. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on ITW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $257.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $312.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $279.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $260.00 to $252.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $266.00 to $259.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $268.30.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ITW

About Illinois Tool Works

(Free Report)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.