Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC Has $5.14 Million Holdings in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Free Report) by 34.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 29,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,405 shares during the quarter. Houlihan Lokey makes up about 1.9% of Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $5,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 1,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,205,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. 78.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Houlihan Lokey alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $192.00 price objective (up from $170.00) on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Houlihan Lokey from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $201.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $172.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Houlihan Lokey from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $180.00 to $179.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Houlihan Lokey has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.00.

Houlihan Lokey Trading Down 1.8 %

Houlihan Lokey stock opened at $157.98 on Friday. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 12-month low of $122.14 and a 12-month high of $192.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.15 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $172.13 and a 200 day moving average of $172.63.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 20.04%. On average, analysts predict that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

Houlihan Lokey Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.51%.

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile

(Free Report)

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Houlihan Lokey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houlihan Lokey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.