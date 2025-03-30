United Bank Has $783,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

United Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114 shares during the period. United Bank’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $783,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avion Wealth grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 164.5% during the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock opened at $134.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.91 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $135.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.41. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $124.37 and a twelve month high of $144.45.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Dividend Announcement

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were issued a $0.8184 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.

(Free Report)

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.