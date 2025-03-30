MetaMUI (MMUI) Trading Up 6.4% Over Last 7 Days

MetaMUI (MMUI) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 30th. Over the last week, MetaMUI has traded up 6.4% against the US dollar. MetaMUI has a market capitalization of $20.38 million and $279,125.96 worth of MetaMUI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MetaMUI coin can now be bought for about $0.0432 or 0.00000052 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82,923.13 or 0.99874674 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82,562.57 or 0.99440411 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MetaMUI Coin Profile

MetaMUI was first traded on January 3rd, 2021. MetaMUI’s total supply is 800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 472,096,928 coins. The official website for MetaMUI is sovereignwallet.network. MetaMUI’s official Twitter account is @muicommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here. MetaMUI’s official message board is medium.com/sovereignwallet-blog.

Buying and Selling MetaMUI

According to CryptoCompare, “Identity-based meta blockchain for metamorphic digital currencies and tokenized securitiesThis report is closely related to the recent and growing literature on CBDCs. A strand of this literature focuses on the impossibility Trilemma in solving the CDBC design: identity, privacy, and programmability; as well as the current CBDC implementation-related issues, and how the identity-based blockchain of MetaMUI can solve these problems.”

