SCP Investment LP Purchases Shares of 16,800 Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

SCP Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Free Report) (TSE:K) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 16,800 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KGC. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Kinross Gold by 109.3% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,704 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,412 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its holdings in Kinross Gold by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 4,302 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Kinross Gold during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Kinross Gold by 747.0% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,429 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 246.3% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,227 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 5,140 shares during the period. 63.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kinross Gold Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:KGC opened at $12.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.39. Kinross Gold Co. has a 12-month low of $6.13 and a 12-month high of $12.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.29.

Kinross Gold Dividend Announcement

Kinross Gold ( NYSE:KGC Get Free Report ) (TSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The mining company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.03). Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 18.43%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is currently 15.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on KGC shares. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. StockNews.com cut Kinross Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 22nd. Stifel Canada raised Kinross Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded Kinross Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.63.

Kinross Gold Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. The company operates the Fort Knox mine and the Manh Choh project in Alaska, as well as the Round Mountain and the Bald Mountain mines in Nevada, the United States; the Paracatu mine in Brazil; the La Coipa and the Lobo-Marte project in Chile; the Tasiast mine in Mauritania; and the Great Bear project in Canada.

