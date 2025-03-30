JUST Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $305.92 Million (JST)

JUST (JST) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 30th. One JUST token can now be purchased for about $0.0309 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, JUST has traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. JUST has a market capitalization of $305.92 million and $22.24 million worth of JUST was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $82,923.13 or 0.99874674 BTC.
- SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82,562.57 or 0.99440411 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
JUST Profile
JUST’s genesis date was May 5th, 2020. JUST’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 tokens. JUST’s official Twitter account is @defi_just and its Facebook page is accessible here. JUST’s official website is just.network/#. The official message board for JUST is medium.com/@tronfoundation/the-testnet-of-the-tron-based-stablecoins-lending-platform-successfully-completed-platform-662e0649209f.
Buying and Selling JUST
