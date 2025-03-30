Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC Sells 746,118 Shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC reduced its stake in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 23.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,477,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 746,118 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $331,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,145,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,444,000 after purchasing an additional 73,566 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,988,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,649,000 after buying an additional 449,161 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 3.2% in the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 1,040,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,263,000 after buying an additional 32,650 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 896,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,724,000 after buying an additional 78,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 777,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,941,000 after acquiring an additional 17,372 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on J. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $152.00 target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $154.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.63.

Jacobs Solutions Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of Jacobs Solutions stock opened at $121.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.86 billion, a PE ratio of 25.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.77. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.71 and a 1 year high of $156.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $129.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.98.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

Jacobs Solutions declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 4th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Jacobs Solutions Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. This is a boost from Jacobs Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Jacobs Solutions’s payout ratio is 26.39%.

About Jacobs Solutions

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

