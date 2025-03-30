Allianz SE Invests $6.69 Million in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Allianz SE bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 44,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,686,000.
Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Collier Financial acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
PepsiCo Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of PEP stock opened at $149.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $204.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.48, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.52. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $141.51 and a fifty-two week high of $183.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.82.
PepsiCo Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be given a $1.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.99%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PEP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $184.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $171.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on PepsiCo from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on PepsiCo from $183.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered their price target on PepsiCo from $162.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.88.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PepsiCo
PepsiCo Profile
PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than PepsiCo
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 03/24 – 03/28
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- Should You Buy UPS Stock Now? Deep Dive Into Its 5-Year Low
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- 4 Healthcare Stocks With Massive Gains—and More to Come
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.