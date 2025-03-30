Allianz SE Invests $6.69 Million in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Allianz SE bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 44,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,686,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Collier Financial acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PepsiCo Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of PEP stock opened at $149.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $204.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.48, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.52. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $141.51 and a fifty-two week high of $183.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.82.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $27.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.89 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 58.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be given a $1.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.99%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PEP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $184.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $171.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on PepsiCo from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on PepsiCo from $183.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered their price target on PepsiCo from $162.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.88.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

