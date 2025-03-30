IDX Dynamic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DYFI) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

IDX Dynamic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DYFI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a drop of 52.8% from the February 28th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.
IDX Dynamic Fixed Income ETF Price Performance
Shares of DYFI traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,541. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.29 and its 200-day moving average is $23.51. IDX Dynamic Fixed Income ETF has a 52-week low of $23.01 and a 52-week high of $24.81.
IDX Dynamic Fixed Income ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.0955 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 26th. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.96%. This is an increase from IDX Dynamic Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On IDX Dynamic Fixed Income ETF
IDX Dynamic Fixed Income ETF Company Profile
The IDX Dynamic Fixed Income ETF (DYFI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that invests broadly across various sectors of the fixed income markets around the world. Investment could include debt securities of various maturities and credit quality.
Featured Articles
