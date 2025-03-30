Analysts Set Abacus Life, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABL) Target Price at $14.30

Abacus Life, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABL – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.30.
Separately, B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Abacus Life from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th.
Read Our Latest Research Report on ABL
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Abacus Life Stock Up 6.6 %
Shares of Abacus Life stock opened at $7.62 on Friday. Abacus Life has a twelve month low of $6.75 and a twelve month high of $12.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.62 and its 200 day moving average is $8.29. The company has a market cap of $736.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.33 and a beta of 0.14.
Abacus Life (NASDAQ:ABL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. Abacus Life had a positive return on equity of 12.88% and a negative net margin of 11.65%. The firm had revenue of $33.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.76 million. Research analysts anticipate that Abacus Life will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.
About Abacus Life
Abacus Life, Inc operates as an alternative asset manager specializing in life insurance products. It purchases life insurance policies from consumers seeking liquidity and manages policies over time via trading, holding, and/or servicing. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in Orlando, Florida.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Abacus Life
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 03/24 – 03/28
- Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing
- Should You Buy UPS Stock Now? Deep Dive Into Its 5-Year Low
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- 4 Healthcare Stocks With Massive Gains—and More to Come
Receive News & Ratings for Abacus Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abacus Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.