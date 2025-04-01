Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) Stock Position Decreased by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,171,403 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,185 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria were worth $11,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBVA. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 120.7% during the 4th quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 3,540 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Avion Wealth bought a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,420 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.96% of the company’s stock.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of BBVA stock opened at $13.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.26. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a 1 year low of $9.23 and a 1 year high of $14.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Increases Dividend

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria ( NYSE:BBVA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 17.49%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.4439 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 9th. This is a boost from Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.11. This represents a dividend yield of 4.3%. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s payout ratio is currently 39.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BBVA shares. StockNews.com lowered Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

About Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services in the United States, Spain, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and internationally. The company offers savings account, demand deposits, and time deposits; and loan products, such as residential mortgages, other households, credit card loans, loans to enterprises and public sector, as well as consumer finance.

