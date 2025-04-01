Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Sells 8,040 Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. reduced its position in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 63.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,040 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 294.9% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in British American Tobacco by 334.4% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC boosted its position in British American Tobacco by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. 16.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 17th. UBS Group raised British American Tobacco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th.

British American Tobacco Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BTI opened at $41.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $85.66 billion, a PE ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 0.50. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 52 week low of $28.25 and a 52 week high of $42.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.96 and its 200-day moving average is $37.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.76.

British American Tobacco Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be paid a $0.7491 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. British American Tobacco’s payout ratio is 60.57%.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

