Schroder Investment Management Group Has $62.56 Million Position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 31.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 785,083 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 186,265 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Edison International were worth $62,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Edison International during the 4th quarter worth $323,443,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Edison International by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,589,777 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,879,408,000 after buying an additional 1,559,501 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Edison International in the fourth quarter worth about $39,344,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Edison International during the 4th quarter worth about $31,877,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Edison International by 74.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 906,545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,379,000 after acquiring an additional 387,215 shares during the last quarter. 88.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EIX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Edison International from $94.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Edison International from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.50 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Edison International from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Edison International in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.82.

Edison International Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of EIX opened at $58.95 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.24. The stock has a market cap of $22.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.87. Edison International has a 12 month low of $49.06 and a 12 month high of $88.77.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.03). Edison International had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 13.17%. The company had revenue of $17.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. Equities analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Edison International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.8275 per share. This represents a $3.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 7th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.30%.

Edison International Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

