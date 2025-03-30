Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO) Short Interest Update

Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decrease of 48.1% from the February 28th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Calamos Global Total Return Fund Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ CGO opened at $10.35 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.55. Calamos Global Total Return Fund has a 12-month low of $9.57 and a 12-month high of $12.59.

Calamos Global Total Return Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.28%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Calamos Global Total Return Fund

About Calamos Global Total Return Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 250,659 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,847,000 after acquiring an additional 57,917 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 227,247 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,588,000 after purchasing an additional 4,205 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 176,395 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 16,928 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 157,136 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 18,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Calamos Global Total Return Fund during the 4th quarter worth $1,296,000.

Calamos Global Total Return Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

