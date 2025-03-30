Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO) Short Interest Update

Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decrease of 48.1% from the February 28th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Calamos Global Total Return Fund Trading Down 2.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ CGO opened at $10.35 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.55. Calamos Global Total Return Fund has a 12-month low of $9.57 and a 12-month high of $12.59.
Calamos Global Total Return Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.28%.
About Calamos Global Total Return Fund
Calamos Global Total Return Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
