Bezant Resources (LON:BZT) Trading Up 18.2% – Here’s Why

Bezant Resources Plc (LON:BZT – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 18.2% on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.03 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.03 ($0.00). 413,162,344 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 561% from the average session volume of 62,507,039 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.02 ($0.00).

Bezant Resources Stock Up 18.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.79, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 0.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.13 million, a P/E ratio of -496.18 and a beta of 1.14.

About Bezant Resources

Bezant Resources Plc engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral resources. It explores for gold, silver, manganese, copper, and other minerals in the United Kingdom, Argentina, Namibia, and Botswana. The company was formerly known as Tanzania Gold Plc and changed its name to Bezant Resources Plc in July 2007.

