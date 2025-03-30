Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG) Short Interest Update

Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 73,100 shares, an increase of 68.8% from the February 28th total of 43,300 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CCBG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Capital City Bank Group by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 882,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,338,000 after buying an additional 9,984 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Capital City Bank Group by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 748,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,421,000 after acquiring an additional 9,196 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 341,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,049,000 after acquiring an additional 5,980 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 2.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 320,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,312,000 after acquiring an additional 7,773 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Capital City Bank Group by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 230,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,457,000 after purchasing an additional 70,004 shares during the period. 44.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Capital City Bank Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Capital City Bank Group from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st.

Capital City Bank Group Stock Performance

Shares of Capital City Bank Group stock opened at $35.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $611.39 million, a P/E ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 0.54. Capital City Bank Group has a 52 week low of $25.45 and a 52 week high of $40.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.44.

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.07. Capital City Bank Group had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 11.45%. Sell-side analysts expect that Capital City Bank Group will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

Capital City Bank Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. This is an increase from Capital City Bank Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Capital City Bank Group’s payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

About Capital City Bank Group

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Capital City Bank that provides a range of banking- related services to individual and corporate clients. The company offers financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as commercial leasing and letters of credit; treasury management services; and merchant credit card transaction processing services.

