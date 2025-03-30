Cove Street Capital LLC Sells 99,859 Shares of TruBridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBRG)

Cove Street Capital LLC lessened its stake in TruBridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBRG – Free Report) by 55.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 81,569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99,859 shares during the period. TruBridge accounts for about 1.9% of Cove Street Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Cove Street Capital LLC’s holdings in TruBridge were worth $1,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TBRG. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of TruBridge by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 73,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new position in TruBridge during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. EMC Capital Management increased its stake in TruBridge by 2,704.0% in the fourth quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 5,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 5,408 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in TruBridge in the third quarter worth $85,000. Finally, R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of TruBridge during the fourth quarter worth $154,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of TruBridge from $20.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Stephens increased their price target on TruBridge from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th.

TruBridge Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TBRG opened at $28.11 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.73. The firm has a market cap of $418.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.87, a PEG ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. TruBridge, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.61 and a 12 month high of $32.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at TruBridge

In related news, CEO Christopher L. Fowler sold 5,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.02, for a total transaction of $137,802.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 142,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,862,211.78. This represents a 3.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Pinetree Capital Ltd. purchased 6,795 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.16 per share, for a total transaction of $191,347.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 729,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,533,596.16. The trade was a 0.94 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 116,728 shares of company stock valued at $3,239,879 in the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TruBridge Company Profile

TruBridge, Inc provides healthcare solutions and services for community hospitals, clinics, and other healthcare systems in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Revenue Cycle Management (RCM), Electronic Health Record (HER), and Patient Engagement. It focuses on providing RCM solutions for care settings, regardless of primary healthcare information solutions provider along with business management, consulting, managed IT services, and analytics and business intelligence.

