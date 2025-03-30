Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 1,368 Shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,368 shares during the quarter. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OGE. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 16.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 558,967 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,929,000 after acquiring an additional 78,164 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in OGE Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $783,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 316.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 34,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after buying an additional 26,411 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 6,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in OGE Energy by 83.4% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 95,691 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,947,000 after acquiring an additional 43,529 shares during the last quarter. 71.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on OGE. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of OGE Energy to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Evercore ISI raised shares of OGE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on OGE Energy from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.67.

OGE Energy stock opened at $45.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. OGE Energy Corp. has a 12-month low of $32.37 and a 12-month high of $46.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.01 and a 200 day moving average of $42.33.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.4213 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 7th. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. OGE Energy’s payout ratio is 76.36%.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services provider in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy. In addition, it provides retail electric service to approximately 896,000 customers, which covers a service area of approximately 30,000 square miles in Oklahoma and western Arkansas; and owns and operates coal-fired, natural gas-fired, wind-powered, and solar-powered generating assets.

