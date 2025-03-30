Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF)

Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF – Free Report) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 40,187 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,152 shares during the quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF were worth $2,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LRGF. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 1,205.3% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 1,374 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF stock opened at $57.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89 and a beta of 1.00. iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $50.60 and a 52 week high of $63.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.64.

About iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF

The iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (LRGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX U.S. Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap equities. Stocks are selected and weighted to maximize exposure to five factors: momentum, quality, value, low volatility, and size.

