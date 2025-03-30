Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Diebold Nixdorf from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th.

Get Diebold Nixdorf alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on DBD

Diebold Nixdorf Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of NYSE:DBD opened at $43.45 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of -98.76 and a beta of 1.90. Diebold Nixdorf has a 12-month low of $30.37 and a 12-month high of $51.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.23.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.25). Diebold Nixdorf had a negative net margin of 0.44% and a positive return on equity of 14.28%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Diebold Nixdorf will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Diebold Nixdorf declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to repurchase up to 5.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Emanuel R. Pearlman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.68, for a total value of $87,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,747,200. This represents a 4.76 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Diebold Nixdorf

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf during the third quarter worth about $319,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Diebold Nixdorf by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 279,093 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,464,000 after acquiring an additional 4,155 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 381,028.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,679 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 26,672 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 129.1% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,773 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 8,324 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf during the third quarter worth $367,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Diebold Nixdorf Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated engages in the automating, digitizing, and transforming the way people bank and shop worldwide. It operates through two segments, Banking and Retail. The company offers cash recyclers and dispensers, intelligent deposit terminals, teller automation tools, and kiosk technologies, as well as physical security solutions; and front-end applications for consumer connection points and back-end platforms that manage channel transactions, operations and integration, and facilitate omnichannel transactions, endpoint monitoring, remote asset management, customer marketing, merchandise management, and analytics.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Diebold Nixdorf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diebold Nixdorf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.