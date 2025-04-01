PACS Group, Inc. (NYSE:PACS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of PACS Group, Inc. (NYSE:PACS – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.00.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Macquarie reduced their price target on shares of PACS Group from $42.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of PACS Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on PACS Group from $46.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th.
NYSE PACS opened at $11.27 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. PACS Group has a 12 month low of $10.64 and a 12 month high of $43.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.12.
PACS Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates skilled nursing facilities and assisted living facilities in the United States. The company also provides senior care and independent facilities. It engages in the acquisition, ownership, and leasing of health care-related properties. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Farmington, Utah.
