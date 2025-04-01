MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.00.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MAG shares. StockNews.com raised MAG Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on MAG Silver from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. TD Securities raised MAG Silver to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Roth Capital set a $16.00 price target on MAG Silver in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Roth Mkm cut their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from $16.50 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 25th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

MAG Silver Stock Down 2.7 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in MAG Silver in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. DF Dent & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in MAG Silver in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in MAG Silver during the fourth quarter worth $156,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in MAG Silver during the fourth quarter worth $156,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in MAG Silver in the third quarter valued at $168,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN MAG opened at $15.28 on Thursday. MAG Silver has a 52 week low of $10.62 and a 52 week high of $18.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 1.09.

MAG Silver Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 4th.

MAG Silver Company Profile

MAG Silver Corp. develops and explores for precious metal properties in Canada. It explores for silver, gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. The company's flagship property is the 44% owned Juanicipio property located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. MAG Silver Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

