EntryPoint Capital LLC Invests $218,000 in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA)

EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,482 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in shares of Granite Construction in the fourth quarter worth about $764,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in Granite Construction by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 4,468 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in Granite Construction by 635.0% during the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 33,624 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,949,000 after buying an additional 29,049 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in Granite Construction in the 4th quarter valued at $510,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Granite Construction by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 26,319 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,308,000 after buying an additional 6,852 shares during the last quarter.

Get Granite Construction alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO James A. Radich sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.14, for a total transaction of $217,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,462,227.84. The trade was a 8.13 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brian R. Dowd sold 2,025 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.55, for a total transaction of $165,138.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,880 shares in the company, valued at $1,131,914. This represents a 12.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Granite Construction Trading Down 0.6 %

GVA stock opened at $75.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Granite Construction Incorporated has a twelve month low of $52.99 and a twelve month high of $105.20. The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.42 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $82.57 and a 200-day moving average of $86.29.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The construction company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $977.30 million for the quarter. Granite Construction had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 3.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Granite Construction Incorporated will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

Granite Construction Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Granite Construction’s payout ratio is presently 21.05%.

Granite Construction Profile

(Free Report)

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor in the United States. It operates through two segments: Construction and Materials segments. The Construction segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, marine ports, dams, reservoirs, aqueducts, infrastructure, and site development for use by the public and water-related construction for municipal agencies, commercial water suppliers, industrial facilities, and energy companies; and construction of various complex projects, including infrastructure/site development, mining, public safety, tunnel, solar storage, and power related projects.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Granite Construction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Construction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.