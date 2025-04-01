GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Shares Sold by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP decreased its position in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,776,458 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 59,672 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $547,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in GoDaddy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,554,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in GoDaddy by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 16,071 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,172,000 after purchasing an additional 3,631 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in GoDaddy in the fourth quarter valued at $1,045,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in GoDaddy by 205.3% during the 4th quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,626 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,783 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 68.4% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,229 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at GoDaddy

In other GoDaddy news, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 480 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.29, for a total transaction of $96,619.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,758,197.66. The trade was a 0.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Roger Chen sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total transaction of $174,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 257,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,937,295.29. This trade represents a 0.39 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,480 shares of company stock worth $3,816,029 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GDDY. Piper Sandler upped their target price on GoDaddy from $176.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $198.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $227.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $213.20.

GoDaddy Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of GDDY opened at $180.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $189.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $184.61. GoDaddy Inc. has a one year low of $118.39 and a one year high of $216.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.46, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.94 and a beta of 1.25.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. GoDaddy had a net margin of 20.49% and a return on equity of 176.06%. Equities research analysts forecast that GoDaddy Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GoDaddy Company Profile

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

