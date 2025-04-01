Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. Lowers Holdings in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lowered its stake in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Free Report) by 22.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 922 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s holdings in UGI were worth $90,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UGI. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in UGI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of UGI during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of UGI during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of UGI in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in UGI during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

UGI opened at $33.09 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.00. UGI Co. has a fifty-two week low of $22.01 and a fifty-two week high of $34.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.17.

UGI ( NYSE:UGI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.16. UGI had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 7.73%. On average, research analysts expect that UGI Co. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.06%.

In other news, insider Michael Sharp acquired 4,806 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.30 per share, for a total transaction of $160,039.80. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,039.80. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UGI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

