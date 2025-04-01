Capstone Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:CSCCF) Short Interest Update

Capstone Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:CSCCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,846,700 shares, a decline of 18.2% from the February 28th total of 14,485,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 222,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 53.3 days.
Capstone Copper Stock Performance
Shares of CSCCF stock opened at C$5.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$5.76 and a 200-day moving average of C$6.52. Capstone Copper has a 52-week low of C$4.80 and a 52-week high of C$8.49.
Capstone Copper Company Profile
