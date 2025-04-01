OLD Mission Capital LLC Has $9.38 Million Stake in SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC)

OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC – Free Report) by 15.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 123,653 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,090 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P China ETF were worth $9,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GXC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF by 424.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 3,336 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P China ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $488,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P China ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $709,000. Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P China ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $756,000. Finally, Mittelman Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF by 60.4% during the third quarter. Mittelman Wealth Management now owns 12,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 4,687 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P China ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P China ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of SPDR S&P China ETF stock opened at $86.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $468.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 0.36. SPDR S&P China ETF has a twelve month low of $64.28 and a twelve month high of $97.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $84.19 and its 200 day moving average is $80.07.

SPDR S&P China ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P China ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI China Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in China, but legally available to foreign investors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P China ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P China ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.