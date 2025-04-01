OLD Mission Capital LLC Takes $20.73 Million Position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 778,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,734,000. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF accounts for approximately 0.3% of OLD Mission Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHE. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Human Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 377.7% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, GS Investments Inc. raised its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 62.8% in the 4th quarter. GS Investments Inc. now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHE opened at $27.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.65. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $24.61 and a 52 week high of $30.25.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

