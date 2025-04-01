OLD Mission Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 612,921 Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI)

OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 612,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,704,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LI. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Li Auto by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Li Auto by 66.2% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 2,015 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Li Auto in the fourth quarter valued at about $129,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Li Auto during the fourth quarter worth about $191,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in Li Auto during the fourth quarter valued at about $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Li Auto from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Macquarie downgraded shares of Li Auto from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Nomura Securities upgraded shares of Li Auto to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Cfra Research raised shares of Li Auto to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, HSBC set a $38.50 target price on shares of Li Auto and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.73.

Li Auto Stock Down 1.3 %

LI opened at $25.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $26.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.97. Li Auto Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.44 and a twelve month high of $33.12.

About Li Auto

Li Auto Inc operates in the energy vehicle market in the People's Republic of China. It designs, develops, manufactures, and sells premium smart electric vehicles. The company's product line comprises MPVs and sport utility vehicles. It offers sales and after sales management, and technology development and corporate management services, as well as purchases manufacturing equipment.

