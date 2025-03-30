H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the five analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $71.33.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective (up from $60.00) on shares of H&E Equipment Services in a report on Friday, January 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of H&E Equipment Services in a report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

H&E Equipment Services Price Performance

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp acquired a new stake in H&E Equipment Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. increased its position in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 227.7% in the third quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 2,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 1,910 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares during the period. Finally, L.M. Kohn & Company purchased a new position in shares of H&E Equipment Services during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HEES opened at $95.43 on Friday. H&E Equipment Services has a fifty-two week low of $40.93 and a fifty-two week high of $101.28. The company has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 24.22 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.42.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $384.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.50 million. H&E Equipment Services had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 25.46%. As a group, equities analysts expect that H&E Equipment Services will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

H&E Equipment Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. H&E Equipment Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.64%.

About H&E Equipment Services

H&E Equipment Services, Inc engages in the provision of equipment services, which focus on heavy construction and industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Equipment Rentals, New Equipment Sales, Used Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Services. The Equipment Rentals segment focuses on renting construction and industrial equipment.

Further Reading

