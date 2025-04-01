Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Free Report) by 11.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 213,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 22,510 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Cousins Properties were worth $6,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,802,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $759,936,000 after purchasing an additional 985,934 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cousins Properties by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,491,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $413,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350,352 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Cousins Properties by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,606,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $224,251,000 after buying an additional 48,668 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 1.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,864,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,457,000 after buying an additional 36,727 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,677,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,047,000 after buying an additional 189,411 shares in the last quarter. 94.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cousins Properties alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on CUZ. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Cousins Properties from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Cousins Properties from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Cousins Properties from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Cousins Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Cousins Properties in a report on Monday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.89.

Cousins Properties Stock Down 0.2 %

CUZ opened at $29.49 on Tuesday. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 52 week low of $21.58 and a 52 week high of $32.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.25. The company has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 98.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.28.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.62. Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 1.00% and a net margin of 5.36%. Analysts forecast that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cousins Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 3rd. Cousins Properties’s payout ratio is 426.67%.

About Cousins Properties

(Free Report)

Cousins Properties Incorporated ("Cousins") is a fully integrated, self-administered, and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high-growth Sun Belt markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CUZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cousins Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cousins Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.