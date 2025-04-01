Everstar Asset Management LLC Has $280,000 Stock Holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSE:KWEB)

Everstar Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSE:KWEB – Free Report) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Everstar Asset Management LLC’s holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KWEB. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB grew its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 466.7% during the fourth quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the fourth quarter worth $78,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 553.4% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 51.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DF Dent & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $204,000.

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Price Performance

NYSE:KWEB opened at $34.91 on Tuesday. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a 1 year low of $24.68 and a 1 year high of $39.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.18.

