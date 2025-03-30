Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) Hits New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $32.67 and last traded at $32.67, with a volume of 25725 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.03.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Helios Technologies from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th.

The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 4th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

Helios Technologies announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, February 24th that permits the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 7.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Helios Technologies by 71.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Helios Technologies by 148.8% in the fourth quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 3,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 2,232 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Helios Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Helios Technologies during the third quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Helios Technologies by 321.2% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 5,113 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Helios Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered motion control and electronic control technology solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; hydraulic quick release coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; motion control technology and fluid conveyance technology; cartridge valve technology; engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

