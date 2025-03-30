Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 4,543 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL)

Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. lessened its position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 187,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,543 shares during the quarter. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Physician Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF were worth $5,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 4,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. now owns 14,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. NorthLanding Financial Partners LLC raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. NorthLanding Financial Partners LLC now owns 9,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 63.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

FREL opened at $27.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $996.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.68 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.20. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a twelve month low of $23.61 and a twelve month high of $30.07.

About Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (FREL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI\u002FReal Estate 25-25 index. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of US REIT and real estate companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FREL was launched on Feb 2, 2015 and is managed by Fidelity.

