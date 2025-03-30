iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF (TSE:XIU) Stock Price Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF (TSE:XIU – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$38.29 and traded as low as C$37.52. iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF shares last traded at C$37.55, with a volume of 3,866,137 shares traded.

iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$38.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$37.67.

iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index Fund seeks to provide long-term capital growth by replicating, to the extent possible, the performance of the S&P/TSX 60 Index through investments in the constituent issuers of such index, net of expenses. The Index is comprised of 60 of the largest (by market capitalization) and liquid securities listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX), selected by Standard & Poor’s (S&P) using its industrial classifications and guidelines for evaluating issuer capitalization, liquidity and fundamentals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.