IPG Investment Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 21,383 Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

IPG Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 21,383 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,489,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tacita Capital Inc grew its position in Amphenol by 328.9% during the 4th quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 386 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Amphenol by 703.8% in the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 418 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its position in Amphenol by 89.3% in the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 496 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of APH stock opened at $66.56 on Friday. Amphenol Co. has a 1 year low of $54.72 and a 1 year high of $79.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $67.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.78. The company has a market cap of $80.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.76, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. Amphenol had a return on equity of 25.67% and a net margin of 15.92%. The business had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. Amphenol’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.55%.

A number of research firms have commented on APH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Amphenol from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Amphenol from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Amphenol from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Amphenol from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.68.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

