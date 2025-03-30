insurance (INSURANCE) Trading 2.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days

insurance (INSURANCE) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 30th. insurance has a total market cap of $684.35 million and $2,971.27 worth of insurance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, insurance has traded up 2.1% against the US dollar. One insurance token can now be bought for approximately $36.60 or 0.00044082 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83,167.77 or 1.00180483 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $82,613.89 or 0.99513305 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

insurance Token Profile

insurance was first traded on September 29th, 2024. insurance’s total supply is 98,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,700,000 tokens. insurance’s official website is insurance.game. insurance’s official message board is insurance.game/blog. insurance’s official Twitter account is @insurance0game.

insurance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “insurance (INSURANCE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. insurance has a current supply of 98,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of insurance is 36.63491652 USD and is up 2.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $3,574.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://Insurance.game.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as insurance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire insurance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy insurance using one of the exchanges listed above.

