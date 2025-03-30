BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY) Plans Dividend of $2.00

BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, March 29th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of 2.0024 per share by the technology company on Monday, May 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 28th. This is a 3.0% increase from BE Semiconductor Industries’s previous dividend of $1.94.

BE Semiconductor Industries Stock Down 1.2 %

BESIY opened at $109.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.92 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $121.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.36. BE Semiconductor Industries has a twelve month low of $102.70 and a twelve month high of $185.00. The company has a quick ratio of 6.12, a current ratio of 6.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $163.66 million during the quarter. BE Semiconductor Industries had a net margin of 29.92% and a return on equity of 39.31%. Equities research analysts forecast that BE Semiconductor Industries will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of BE Semiconductor Industries from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. UBS Group upgraded BE Semiconductor Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th.

BE Semiconductor Industries Company Profile

BE Semiconductor Industries N.V. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, sale, and service of semiconductor assembly equipment for the semiconductor and electronics industries in China, the United States, Malaysia, Ireland, Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, Other Asia Pacific and Europe, and internationally.

